Make It Star Campaigner: Congress’ Swipe At PM Modi Over ‘Repeated Arrival’ Ambulance In Poll Rallies

THE Congress on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'repeated arrivals' of ambulance during his election rallies and said that 'ambulance' should be included in the Bharatiya Janata Party's star campaigner list.

Taking to Twitter, Srinivas BV, who is the national president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) wrote, "I have 2 demands: (1) Such huge security lapse in PM's security should be impartially investigated. This is because wherever he goes during elections, ambulances appear, that too without any security check. This cannot be a mere co-incidence."

His second demand was that BJP should include the ambulance in the star campaigner list of the BJP.

"Otherwise Ambulance should be included in BJP's star campaigner list," he added in his tweet.

Along with the tweet, Srinivas also shared several screenshots of the news of previous incidents PM Modi giving way to an ambulance during his election rallies

The tweet came a day after Modi stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance during his massive roadshow in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

People flocked on both sides of the streets through which the Prime Minister's convoy passed. People showered flowers on his convoy. The crowd carrying his posters was chanting "Modi...Modi.." The Prime Minister was also seen greeting people and waving his hands.

The roadshow started from the Naroda Gam and ended at Gandhinagar South constituency.

However, it was not the first time when the Prime Minister stopped his convoy to facilitate the movement of an ambulance.

Earlier this month, during his visit to Himachal Pradesh for campaigning for assembly polls, PM Modi stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance in Chambi. He was returning from the venue of a rally in Kangra district of the state.

On September 30, during his Gujarat visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy made way for an ambulance in Ahmedabad.