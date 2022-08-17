Arvind Kejriwal Launches 'Make India No 1' Mission, Calls For Focus On Education, Healthcare

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched a national mission to make India the number country in the world and invited all citizens and political parties to join it. Kejriwal said that he will travel across the country as part of the mission -- 'Make India No. 1' -- to encourage people to join the initiative and achieve its objectives.

The main objective of the Make India No. 1 mission will be providing free education and healthcare to citizens, employment to youths, equal rights and dignity to women and fair prices to farmers for their produce. Kejriwal further asserted that the mission is apolitical in nature.

"This is not the mission of a political party, it's a national mission. I call upon the BJP and all other parties to come forward and join this initiative to make India the number one country in the world," the chief minister said.

Many countries like Singapore got independence after India but are ahead of us. Why is India lagging behind despite Indians being the "most intelligent and hard working in the world", Kejriwal asked.

Urging all the countrymen to connect to the mission, he said, "every citizen of this country, 130 crore people have to be connected to this mission."

Lauding the country's civilization, he said that it is as old as thousands of years, India is a great country. Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi CM had stressed that every child should get good and free education across the country and everyone collectively should start working on it on a war footing basis.

"Every child should get good and free education across the country. Every person should get good and free treatment for healthcare purposes. We should now start this work on a war footing basis. Only then, India will become the number one country," Kejriwal said.

"I have only one dream-- I want to see India as the most powerful country in the world. We want India to become a rich country. India will become rich when every Indian becomes rich. It cannot happen that the country is rich but the people are poor. I want to make every poor of India rich," he said on Tuesday.

The AAP leader had said that he has no problem with the rich people but he wants "to make every poor person as rich. How can a poor man become rich? We need to think that. The children of labourers, and farmers attend a government school. If the education provided to children by a government school is excellent, then the child will come out of poverty and help his family by pursuing a career as a doctor, engineer, business person."

Kejriwal had also said that over 17 crore children in the country study in government schools, of which most are in bad condition. "Over 17 crore children in the country study in government schools - most of the schools are in bad condition", he said.

"Parents do not have money (to educate their children) in private schools. If we make these schools good, every child will make his family rich. If all these families become rich, then India will also become rich," Kejriwal said. He also said that he was ready to work with the Centre if it wish to improve the healthcare and education facilities in the country.



(With Agency Inputs)