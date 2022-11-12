‘Make Him Party Chief, Send Him To PM Modi’s Rallies: Kejriwal’s Dig At BJP Over Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

DELHI Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should make conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar its national president as he was speaking the same language as the BJP.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the Saffron Brigade had brought Chandrashekhar in as a star campaigner.

"The BJP demands my lie detector test, and even Sukesh Chandrashekhar makes the same demand. They speak the same language. He is fully trained to join the BJP now," Kejriwal said.

Taking a Jibe at PM Modi, he said, "I have heard that Modiji's roadshows are not drawing large crowds. They should bring Sukesh Chandrashekhar to those roadshows. He has so many stories of how he cheated people that the crowd will come to listen to his stories."

Kejriwal also said that the BJP should make him the party's national president.

Earlier, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is named in an alleged money laundering case, gave his consent for a polygraphic test and has also demanded that the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and AAP leader Satyendar Jain also undergo it.

"...am excited and extremely happy to give consent of mine for the polygraph test, but provided Mr Arvind Kejriwal and Mr Satyendar Jain also give their consent, and the polygraph test be conducted as a face to face confrontation conducted in the presence of all 3 together," Chandrashekhar wrote further urging to telecast the entire process so that the country can watch it.

He also dared Kejriwal and the AAP minister to agree to the polygraph test.

"...You have the guts to agree for the polygraph test, if you are truthful and say that all that I am saying is fake and motivated, then you should happily welcome this suggestion of polygraph test."

He has written a series of letters to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena complaining about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Minister Satyendar Jain.