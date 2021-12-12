New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The majority of farmers, who were protesting against the three contentious farm laws on Delhi borders for the past 15 months, vacated the protest sites and left for their homes on day one of the withdrawal of their agitation.

Speaking to news agency ANI, farmer leader Deepak Lamba said that 80 per cent of farmers at the Singhu border have left the protest site while 50 per cent of them have left for their homes at Ghazipur.

#FarmersProtest | An aircraft showered flower petals on farmers as they reached Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border) from Delhi after their year-long agitation over three farm laws & other related issues



The aircraft was arranged by a Non-Resident Indian



ANI pic.twitter.com/yRQJudMyvA — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) December 11, 2021

At Tikri border, Lamba said, 60 to 70 per cent of farmers have vacated the protest site. It is expected that all sites will likely be cleared by December 15.

Though it looks like the protests have finally ended, the farmers have warned that they could restart their agitation against the Centre if it fails to address their concerns. Speaking to reporters, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait also said that a Mahapanchayat will be held from time to time to discuss farmers' issues.

#InPics | Farmers celebrate at #GhazipurBorder following the announcement of suspension of their year-long protest against farm laws & other related issues



📸: Pallav Paliwal#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/eMXztCXRPB — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) December 9, 2021

"All farmers will be leaving the protest sites by December 15. The next meeting of SKM will be on 15 January. Today, I will be leaving for a 3-day program in Haryana, Chandigarh and Amritsar to end the protests in those regions," Tikait was quoted as saying by ANI. "Every year, a 10-day Kisan Andolan Mela will be held. Mahapanchayat will be held from time to time to discuss farmers' issues".

Farmers performed 'ardas' at the protest site on Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghazipur before vacating the place, earlier today



ANI



More: https://t.co/l3bgnHe0fV #FarmersProtests pic.twitter.com/wScQ9Z65IZ — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) December 11, 2021

NH-24 unlikely to reopen soon

While the farmers are vacating the protest sites, top government officials have said that the National Highway-24 will remain closed for traffic as the road will be inspected. The officials that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) would repair the road that might take 15 to 20 days, noting that "cracks could be seen on a flyover where the farmers were on stir".

"After the farmers leave, we will inspect the place. After that, some repairing work also needs to be done," NHAI project director Arvind Kumar told news agency IANS.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma