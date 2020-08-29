Fractured tracks have been the cause of several incidents of train derailment in the past.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A major train accident was averted in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district on Saturday when a young man spotted a broken rail track and alerted the driver of an approaching Howrah-bound train to halt by waiving his red underwear.

Chandrapal Saini, a resident of Bhainsia village, had gone out to relieve himself on Saturday morning at Katghar area of the district when he saw sparks coming from the wheels of a goods train passing by. Suspecting the track to be broken, Saini approached towards it. It did not take him long to understand that this could lead to a big mishap.

Shortly afterwards when he heard the sound of an approaching train, he ran towards it waving his red underwear. The driver sensed danger, applied emergecy brakes and stopped the train just before the track, averting a major accident.

Saini's alertness and the sense to wave his red underwear as a sign of danger averted a major accident. The railway workers reached the spot shortly afterwards to fix the broken track.

Fractured tracks have been the cause of several incidents of train derailment in the past. The recent incident has also exposed the laxity on part of the railway officials, who failed to inspect the track in the region.

