Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday averted a major tragedy in the Valley ahead of Independence Day as it busted a terror module of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) by arresting four terrorists. It said that the terrorists were planning to collect arms ammunition dropped by drones and supply them to other militants in the Valley.

Speaking to reporters, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said that the terrorists were planning to plant a vehicle-based improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu before the Independence Day and reconnaissance of important targets in other parts of the country.

He said that Ijahar khan, one of the arrested terrorists, who is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, was asked by top Jaish commander Munazir to collect weapons, which would be dropped by a drone, from Punjab's Amritsar.

"Arrested JeM terrorist, Ijahar Khan was asked by a Pak-based commander to do reconnaissance of Panipat Oil Refinery which he did and sent videos to Pakistan. He was tasked to do reconnaissance of Ram Temple in Ayodhya but was arrested before he could accomplish this task," Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Security has been beefed up all across the country, especially in the national capital Delhi, after intel warned that terrorists might carry out multiple attacks in India ahead of Independence Day. On Friday, the Delhi Police had also held a high-level meet to discuss the fresh intelligence alert shared by the agencies. The police have also deployed snipers, SWAT commandos, kite catchers, canine units and sharpshooters on high-rise buildings to avert an untoward incident.

"Miscreants and those with ideological leanings towards the Khalistani movement could portray themselves as Delhi Police personnel and try to infiltrate the Red Fort security," ANI quoted intelligence sources as saying. "An attempt could also be made to create a law and order situation at various religious sites in Delhi".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma