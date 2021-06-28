Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Nadeem Abrar has been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir security forces on Monday from Narbal area of Budgam district along with his close associate

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Nadeem Abrar has been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir security forces on Monday from Narbal area of Budgam district along with his close associate. Announcing the ‘big success’ on Twitter IGP Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said "Top LeT commander Nadeem Abrar arrested. He was involved in several killings. Big success for us,".

The Press Trust of India also informed about the arrest stating "Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Nadeem Abrar, who was involved in several attacks on security forces and civilians in Kashmir, arrested’’.

Abrar was involved in several killings and attacks along the Srinagar-Baramulla Border. He has also been allegedly involved in attacking the security forces in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier this year Abrar had killed three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel at Lawaypora.

According to sources, the security forces arrested Abrar and one other suspect at a checkpoint (in Parimpora) on the outskirts of the city. Reports also say that the security forces recovered a pistol and a grenade from the procession of Abrar and his associate.

The Lashkar-e-Taiba commander was traveling in a car (an Alto vehicle with the number JK 05E 5646) along with his associate when the special forces caught and arrested him according to a News18 report. Both the Srinagar Police and Cargo carried out a joint team operation at the National Highway Crossing, Parimpora to arrest the militants.

Abrar is a resident of Narbal a town in central Kashmir's Budgam district. As per Intelligence sources, he is believed to be a close associate of Yousuf Kantroo, another Lashkar-e-Taiba commander who is one of the most wanted terrorists responsible for heading and planning the terror attacks in India.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have said that they will identify and neutralise the terrorists from yesterday’s killing of former SPO Fayaz Ahmed and his wife and daughter according to news agency ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha