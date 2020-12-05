A major mishap was averted on Friday after SpiceJet flight SG- 960 overshot the runway while landing at the Guwahati airport, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A major mishap was averted on Friday after SpiceJet flight SG- 960 overshot the runway while landing at the Guwahati airport, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Saturday, adding that no one was hurt in the incident.

The DGCA have grounded pilots who were operating the flight and launched an investigation in the incident, news agency ANI reported.

A major mishap averted at Guwahati airport when SpiceJet flight SG- 960 Bengaluru to Guwahati overshot the runway on Friday, Dec 4th. No one was hurt in the incident. Pilots of the aircraft grounded and DGCA launched investigations: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) pic.twitter.com/8S4AvBOmUQ — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

Earlier this year, 20 people, including pilot and co-pilot, were killed after an Air India Express plane skidded off the runway at Calicut International airport in Kerala’s Kozhikode while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below, breaking into two pieces.

The flight was operating under the Vande Bharat mission to bring home Indian nationals stranded in gulf countries amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The runway at the airport where the incident took place had been flagged unsafe for flight operations in an aviation safety report submitted to the Ministry of Civil Aviation in 2011.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja