Shimla | Jagran News Desk: A major landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district on Friday blocked the flow of the Chenab river, leading to a formation of a lack in the region. No loss of life or property has been reported so far, said officials, adding that around 2,000 people have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sudesh Kumar Mokta, Director of Disaster Management, said that the local administration is taking a stock of the situation. He said that a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team will also be deployed in the region.

"River is blocked and only 10-15 per cent water is discharging currently. Villages have been evacuated and a helicopter has been deployed for aerial survey," Mokta told the news agency.

The incident comes days after the deadly landslide at Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district that claimed the lives of 15 people. So far, 13 people have been rescued but the death toll is expected to rise as 15 more people are still missing.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, who visited the Community Health Centre in Bhaba Nagar of Kinnaur district on Friday, has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of those killed in the incident. Thakur has also announced that Rs 50,000 would be given to those who are seriously injured.

Besides Thakur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the family of those who were killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the tragedy. "The landslide tragedy at Kinnaur is very saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and everything possible is being done to assist those still trapped," he had tweeted earlier.

