The police have not ruled out the possibility of another explosion in the area in as some of the dynamite sticks are still live. A bomb disposal squad has been called by the administration and the entire area has been sealed.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 8 people were killed while several others are feared trapped in a massive dynamite explosion in Karnataka's Shivamogga district on late Thursday night. The massive blast took place near a gravel and boulder crushing facility around 10.30 pm when a truck carrying explosives, suspected to be meant for mining, exploded. The intensity of the blast was so high that it sent shockwaves not only in Shivamogga but also in neighbouring Chikkamagaluru and Davangere districts.

The police have not ruled out the possibility of another explosion in the area in as some of the dynamite sticks are still live. A bomb disposal squad has been called by the administration and the entire area has been sealed.

According to the police, the people who died in the massive explosion were involved in transporting the explosives meant for mining when the shocking incident took place. The vehicle was badly mangled and the bodies of the victims were dismembered beyond recognition. Senior district and police officials including the superintendent of police of Shivamogga have rushed to the spot.

So strong was the blast that window panes shattered while many houses and even roads developed cracks. The tremors were felt not only in Shivamogga but in nearby Chikkamagaluru district as well. At first, people thought that the mysterious loud sound was an earthquake and ran out of their houses to the streets.



However, as the jolt was mistaken to have been caused by an earthquake, geologists were contacted, who ruled out recording tremors in any of their observatories.

"There was no earthquake. But an explosion did take place at Hunsur on the outskirts of Shivamogga under the Rural Police station limits," a police official said as quoted by news agency PTI. Another police officer said, "There has been a blast in a truck carrying gelatin. Eight labourers in the truck were found dead. The vibrations were felt locally. The death toll might increase".

Reacting on the unfortunate incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief and offered condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. "Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. State Govt is providing all possible assistance to affected" PM Modi tweeted.

Shivamogga is Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's home district. While pictures of bodies emerged from the site as locals shared them on social media, police said, it would take time for a detailed probe and assessment.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan