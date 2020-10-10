After noticing the movement, the alert troops immediately reached the location and recovered four AK-74 rifles, eight magazines, and 240 rounds bullets concealed in two bags.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Foiling a major attempt by Pakistani army-supported terrorists to bring arms and ammunition into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LoC), the Indian Army has recovered a cache of ammunition including AK-74 rifles in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian Army deployed at the Keran Sector of North Kashmir yesterday thwarted an attempt by Pakistan Army-supported terrorists to smuggle weapons from PoJK. Four AK 74 rifles, eight magazines, 240 AK Rifle ammunition recovered: Indian Army Sources pic.twitter.com/slvmSOovJH — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

According to news agency PTI, quoting army officials, the troops deployed in the sector has foiled Pakistan's attempt to push in arms across the LoC in Keran Sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district. He said that alert troops noticed two-three men transporting some items in a tube tied to a rope across the Kishenganga river.

Troops detected movement on banks of Kishen Ganga River. Immediately, joint operation was launched with J&K Police. 2-3 terrorists were detected trying to transport some items in a tube tied to a rope from far bank of the river. Troops reached and recovered arms: Army Sources https://t.co/5vu2GeRFCU pic.twitter.com/l1YSS78Ecr — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

After noticing the movement, the alert troops immediately reached the location and recovered four AK-74 rifles, eight magazines, and 240 rounds bullets concealed in two bags. The official further said that the area has been cordoned off and a search operation is in progress to find any other suspected items.

He said it was another attempt by terrorists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to smuggle war-like stores, but it was successfully foiled by the quick action of alert troops. Corps Commander of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps Lt Gen BS Raju said, "There has been no change in Pakistan's intentions."

Our alert troops, using surveillance devices, caught a cache of arms being smuggled by Pakistan. This shows that the intentions of Pakistan are the same. We will continue to fight back their ill intentions in future also: Lt. Gen B.S Raju, GOC Chinar Corps #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/5vu2GeRFCU pic.twitter.com/2Ef890BNFJ — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

"This morning, in the Keran sector, Pakistan tried to send across the Kishenganga river four AK-74 rifles and a huge cache of ammunition in a tube, but our alert troops with the help of surveillance devices recovered the cache. It signifies that there has been no change in Pakistan's intentions. We will continue to foil their attempts in the future as well," Lt Gen Raju said as reported by news agency PTI.

"There have been attempts in Keran, Tangdhar, in Jammu sector and Punjab as well. The main aim is to keep the people of Kashmir involved always in terrorism. But, our resolve is to stop weapons from coming in so that there is minimal loss to the people here. We need the cooperation of the people in this so that we can stop terrorism," the Corps Commander added.

(With PTI Inputs)

