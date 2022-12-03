Maintain Purity And Sanctity: Madras HC Bans Mobiles Phones Inside Temples In Tamil Nadu

THE MADRAS High Court on Friday prohibited devotees from carrying mobile phones inside temple premises across Tamil Nadu. Citing Agama Shastra, the Madurai bench of the High Court said that the sanctity of the temples should be maintained while asserting that the order seeks to maintain the decency of worship.

The court also said that phone deposit lockers should be established within the temple premises to avoid inconvenience to people. Security personnel will also be appointed at the temple premises to ensure compliance with this order.

A division bench led by Justices R. Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad said that gadgets divert the attention of the devotees from visiting the temple. The judges further directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, which is known for the maintenance of many famous temples of Tamil Nadu to restrict the usage of mobile phones inside the temples.

"Temples are great institutions and they have traditionally been central to everyone’s life. It is not only a place of worship but also integral to the socio-cultural and economic life of people. It is a living tradition that still draws hundreds of thousands of devotees seeking to experience the divinity and spirituality offered by the temple. The systems and structures which support this experience, make a temple have its own management needs," the bench said.

The judges referred to Article 25 of the Indian constitution which guarantees freedom of conscience, practice and propagation of any religion. However, the judges said that such freedom can be subjected to certain regulations inside the temple premises.

The court mentioned that mobile phones are banned in prominent temples including Sri Krishna Temple at Guruvayur (Kerala) Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple at Madurai (Tamil Nadu) and Sri Venkateswara Temple at Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh). The temples should also establish security counters to deposit mobile phones before entering the temple premises.

The judges passed this historical judgement of banning mobiles inside temple premises after hearing a petition to prohibit mobile phone usage inside the Subramaniya Swamy temple in coastal Tiruchendur.

Agama Shastra:

Agama is a Sanskrit word which means “handed down by tradition” and shastra refers to “commentary”. It describes the manual of worship, and temple rituals among Hinduism, Buddhism and some other religions.