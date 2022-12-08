Mainpuri Bypoll Result: SP's Dimple Yadav Set To Retain Father-In-Law Mulayam Singh's Seat With Huge Margin

DIMPLE Yadav, the Samajwadi Party chief and wife of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, has maintained a huge margin against the rival candidate, as this is a prestige battle for the party. Dimple is contesting from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, which was vacated after the death of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in October.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Raghuraj Singh Shakya against Dimple Yadav. He is considered a close aide to Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivapal Yadav.

According to the poll body, Dimple Yadav is already leading the candidate fielded by the BJP with a margin of 1,48,390 votes. However, the counting is still going on, and the winner will only be known once all the votes are counted.

Presently, this margin is bigger than Mulayam Yadav's, who had won the seat five times before the last election. When the Bahujan Samajwadi Party was in alliance with the party, veteran leader Mulayam Singh Yadav won by a margin of 94,000 votes in the last Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, Dimple Yadav claimed that the BJP-led administration will crack down on local leaders of the party and asked them "not to sleep at their homes" on the night before polling.

"I would like to tell my young friends and SP leaders that the administration will act tough on you on December 4. Do not sleep in your homes on December 4, so that on December 5, nobody can even touch you. You go and cast your votes, and on December 6, the administration will disappear from here," she said at an election meeting, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The bypoll to Mainpuri parliamentary seat was held on December 5, and over 56 per cent of voting was recorded.