Badaun Gangrape and Murder Case: The UP Police said that the accused was hiding in one of his followers' house. He was immediately interrogated by the officials after the arrest, the police said.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday night arrested the main accused in the Badaun gangrape-murder case. The main accused, who has been identified as 'Satya Narayan', was arrested from his house in a village under Ughaiti police station.

The UP Police said that the accused was hiding in one of his followers' house. He was immediately interrogated by the officials after the arrest, the police said.

Narayan, a 'mahant' (priest), along with his two disciples, is the main accused in the gangrape and murder of a 50-year-old Anganwadi worker in UP's Badaun district. The police has registered three under Section 376 (rape) and Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

"The 50-year-old woman, who had gone to a temple on Sunday, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Family members of the woman have accused the temple mahant (priest) and his accomplices of raping and murdering her. Based on this, a case was registered against the accused. Two of the accused persons were arrested on Tuesday night while the mahant is still absconding," Badaun's Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said.

Later, the post-morten report of the woman, who had gone to a temple in her village at around 6 pm on Sunday, revealed that she had received fatal injuries in her private parts. The post-morten report further revealed that her rib and leg were also broken.

"The post-mortem report confirms rape and there are injuries in her private parts and a fracture in the leg," Sharma added.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered "strongest possible action" in the case even as opposition parties attacked his government, terming the incident "horrific" and "shameful".

The opposition, meanwhile, attacked the UP government and termed the incident "horrific" and "shameful for humanity". "How many more Nirbhayas? How much more of this monstrosity? When will the Adityanath government wake up? Where are our awakened journalists," said Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party said, "Fifty-year-old anganwadi assistant, who had gone to offer prayers at a temple in Budaun, was gang-raped and subsequently murdered. Those in power, who only make false claims of women security, should drown themselves. The guilty should be punished at the earliest and justice should prevail".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma