Mahua Moitra Unfollows TMC On Twitter After Party Condemns Her Remarks On Goddess Kali

Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday unfollowed the Trinamool Congress (TMC), a day after the party distanced itself from her remarks about Goddess Kali during TV news show. Moitra, 47, now only follows party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Moitra on Tuesday stirred a controversy by describing Goddess Kali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess. She said every individual has the right to imagine God and Goddess they worship in his or her own way.

Her remarks came amid the controversy over a film, who posters showed Goddess Kali smoking.

"If you go to Bhutan or Sikkim, for example, when they do puja, they give whisky to their god. Now, if you go to Uttar Pradesh and say that you give whisky to your god as prasad, they will say that is blasphemous," she said at the India Today Conclave East.

"For me, Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess. And if you go to Tarapith (a major Shakti peeth in West Bengal's Birbhum district), you will see sadhus smoking. That is the version of Kali people worship (there). I, within Hinduism, being a Kali worshipper, have the right to imagine Kali in that way; that is my freedom," she added.

However, her party distanced itself from Moitra's remarks and condemned them.

"The comments made by Mahua Moitra at the India Today Conclave East 2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments," the party tweeted.

Later, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked Moitra and the TMC for insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses and said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should issue a clarification.

"This is not the first time that such instances have been reported. Earlier too TMC leaders have done the same. We think this is the official stand of the ruling TMC to hurt the sentiment of Hindus to get votes," BJP state vice-president Rathindra Bose was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Following this, Moitra issued a clarification and attacked the BJP and the Sangh Parivar.

"To all you sanghis - lying will NOT make you better hindus. I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food and drink is offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara," she tweeted.