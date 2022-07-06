Mahua Moitra Lands In Legal Trouble Over Remarks On Goddess Kaali, Says 'Bring It On BJP'

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, who stirred controversy with her remarks on Goddess Kaali, landed in legal trouble after a BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh filed an FIR against her accusing her of hurting religious sentiments. The FIR was registered by the crime branch of the Bhopal police under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR came a day after Moitra, during a conclave hosted by a media house, remarked that she has every right as "an individual to imagine Goddess Kaali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess", as every person has the right to worship God and goddess in his or her own way.

Soon after the complaint was filed against the Krishnanagar MP, she snapped back with a tweet hitting out at the BJP saying "Bring it on". "Bring it on BJP! Am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn't need back up forces," Mahua Moitra tweeted.

Bring it on BJP!



Am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls.



Truth doesn’t need back up forces. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 6, 2022

The BJP had condemned the remarks and sought the arrest of Moitra for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. The BJP also questioned the TMC and wondered if the ruling party of West Bengal had adopted a policy of "insulting Hindu gods and goddesses".

"According to the norms of the Sanatan Hindu dharma, Goddess Kali is never worshipped as a goddess who consumes alcohol and meat. Hindus had been revering Goddess Kali for ages as a symbol of power against evil. Her comments have hurt religious sentiments. We demand her arrest in the light of the statement against Goddess Kali," BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said.

TMC leader Mahua Moitra disrespected Hindu goddess Maa Kali!



How much more will you disgrace the culture of Bengal, Hindu deities for appeasement politics? pic.twitter.com/VgyCCK3VnV — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) July 5, 2022

Reacting to BJP's comments, Moitra blamed them for twisting her comments and portraying them as support for the controversial poster of the film Kaali, shared by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, which showed Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette.

"To all you Sanghis- lying will NOT make you better Hindus. I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food and drink are offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara," she had tweeted.

To all you sanghis- lying will NOT make you better hindus.

I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking.



Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food & drink is offered as bhog.

Joy Ma Tara — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 5, 2022

Moitra during the media conclave had said, "Within Hinduism, being a Kali worshipper I have the freedom to imagine my Kali in that way... that is my freedom and I don't think anyone's sentiments should be hurt. I have the freedom... as much as you have to worship your god," she had said.

"For me, Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess. And if you go to Tarapith (a major Shakti peeth in West Bengal's Birbhum district), you will see sadhus smoking. That is the version of Kali people worship (there)," she further stated.

Meanwhile, her party and the ruling TMC distanced itself from the comment, stating that it does not endorse it. "The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments (sic)," the party said in a Twitter post.

The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM.



All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments. — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 5, 2022

"The party has taken a serious note about it, and in no way supports such comments. Most likely, an explanation will be sought from her, and she will be cautioned from making such remarks in future," a senior TMC leader said as quoted by PTI.