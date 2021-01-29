Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Gandhiji was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948, here are some facts you need to know.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Father of the Nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi or better known as Mahatma Gandhi was an exemplary leader and was an inspiration for people all over the globe. He worked for the independence of our nation with the principles of Ahimsa (non-violence) and Satya (truth). For the unversed, Gandhiji was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948.

Gandhiji was a very simple man with an enigmatic power. He was a leader that gave a message to people "Be the change you wish to see in the world". Gandhiji was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. He held exemplary education as he pursued law for one year at the University of Bombay and later went to University College London and completed his graduation in 1891.

As we are paying our respect for the inspirational leader on his 73rd death anniversary, here are some lesser-known facts about Mahatma Gandhi:

1. The legendary leader Mahatama Gandhi was nominated for the Nobel Peace prize 5 times but he was never awarded the prize.

2. The funeral procession of Bapu was 8 kilometers long and thousand of people joined his procession.

3. To be noted, there are 48 roads outside India that are named after Mahatma Gandhi and there are 53 major roads (excluding the smaller ones) in India that are named after him.

4. The relics of Mahatma Gandhi are still preserved in Gandhi Museum, Madurai.

5. One of the teachers of Mahatma Gandhi was an Irishman and thus Gandhi had an Irish accent while speaking English.

6. Mahatma Gandhi used to have conversations with many popular people through letters including Tolstoy, Einstein, Hitler, and Charlie Chaplin.

7. Mahatma Gandhi also served in the army during Boer War.

Martyrs Day is also observed on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. This time, the central government has instructed states and union territories (UTs) to observe two minutes' silence at 11 am to pay respect to those who lost their lives during the struggle for India's freedom.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma