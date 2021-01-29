Martyr's Day is observed every January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Here are some with some of the most inspiring quotes of the greatest leader. Read on to know.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: “In a gentle way, you can shake the world.” This sentence by Mahatma Gandhi holds the same amount of power and meaning as it used to do years ago. From honesty to non-voilence, paths shown by Gandhi prove what importance the words ‘freedom’ and ‘peace’ have even in today’s world.

For Martyr’s Day, which is observed every January 30 across the country to mark the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation, here we bring you some of Gandhi’s most popular and quotes that will change your life.

The future depends on what we do in the present

An eye for eye only ends up making the whole world blind.

Glory lies in the attempt to reach one’s goal and not in reaching it.

The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.

Action expresses priorities.

Hate the sin, love the sinner.

A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave.

Happiness is when what you think, what you say and what you do are in harmony.

A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes.

Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.

Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.

An ounce of practice is worth a thousand words.

Service which is rendered without joy helps neither the servant nor the served.

If we are to teach real peace in this world, and if we are to carry on a real war against war, we shall have to begin with the children.

In a gentle way, you can shake the world.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal