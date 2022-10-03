Mahatama Gandhi As 'Mahisasura' At Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Sparks Row, Police Take Action

THE CONTROVERSY sparked after a Durga idol in Kolkata organised by the All India Hindu Mahasabha in which 'Mahisasura' that is killed by Goddess Durga was depicted as Mahatma Gandhi look alike. However, the organisers changed and remade the idol look-alike 'Asura' again following the instructions from the police after a complaint was lodged, the news agency PTI reported.

This happened on Sunday when India was remembering the father of the nation on his birth anniversary. The organisers said the similarities were “just a coincidence”.

"The Durga idol that was worshipped here initially had a Mahisasur whose face looked similar to that of Mahatma Gandhi. The similarities are just a coincidence. After photos of it went viral, a police team visited the pandal and asked us to change the face," Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha state working President Chandrachur Goswami said.

The organisation didn't mean to hurt anybody's sentiments. "The police asked us to change it, and we obliged. We put a moustache and hair on Mahishasur's idol," Goswami said.

According to mythology, Goddess Durga slew Mahusasur in an epic battle to end his evil reign. The move has received criticism widely. "We oppose the actions taken by the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha. We reject it. Gandhi Ji's beliefs divided us as well, but this is not the appropriate approach to oppose them "said Bangiya Parishad Hindu Mahasabha President Sandip Mukherjee.

The state BJP also condemned such representation. "If such a move had been made, it is unfortunate. We condemn it. This is in poor taste," BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar told reporters.

The ruling Trinamool Congress state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also slammed the depiction of Gandhi as Mahisasura and said if this was really done, it was nothing but sacrilege."It is an insult to the Father of the Nation. It is an insult to every citizen of the country. What would the BJP say about such an insult? We know the assassin of Gandhiji belonged to which ideological camp," Ghosh added.

Every year, Puja organisers select a topic usually on a societal issue and utilise their pandals, idols, and lighting setups to represent it. The traditional Mahisasura has frequently been supplanted as a symbol of social evil.