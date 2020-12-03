'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati No More: Gulati was admitted to Delhi's Mata Chanan Devi Hospital from the past three weeks and his health deteriorated on Wednesday night.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: 'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati, the iconic owner and chief executive officer (CEO) of Mahshian Di Hatti Private Limited (MDH Spices) passed away on Thursday at the age of 98 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Gulati was admitted to Delhi's Mata Chanan Devi Hospital from the past three weeks and his health deteriorated on Wednesday night. Reports suggest that the 98-year-old suffered cardiac arrest of Thursday morning and breathed his last at around 5.30 am.

Following his death, several celebrities and politicians took to Twitter to express their grief and paid their condolence to the iconic MDH spices owner. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid condolence to Gulati and called him a "very inspiring personality". "Dharm Pal Ji was very inspiring personality. He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul," he tweeted.

Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, also expressed grief over the sad demise of the MDH owner and paid his condolence. "India's most inspiring entrepreneur, MDH owner Dharm Pal Mahashay passed away this morning. I have never met such an inspiring and lively soul. May his soul rest in peace," he said in a tweet.

Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, the Foreign Affairs Department incharge of the BJP, also paid condolence to the late MDH CEO and said, "Mahashay Dharampal Gulati of MDH Masala passes away at 98. May his soul be imparted an eternal peace".

Meanwhile, founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Achyuta Samanta said, "deeply saddened to learn about the demise of the Founder of MDH 'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati ji. Our sincere condolences to the bereaved families and friends. Prayers from the KIIT and KISS family for his noble soul to rest in peace".

"Mahashay Dharampal Gulati Ji of MDH Spices passes away at 98, deepest condolences to the bereaved family," said Neelkant Bakshi, a Twitter user.

Posted By: