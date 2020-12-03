Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH Spices (Mahashian Di Hatti), passed away on Thursday at the age of 98.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH Spices (Mahashian Di Hatti), passed away on Thursday at the age of 98, reported news agency ANI.

Fondly known as 'Dadaji' and 'Mahashayji', was reportedly admitted to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital in Delhi where he was undergoing treatment since last three weeks. His health deteriorated on Wednesday night. Gulati suffered suffered cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Thursday and breathed his last at around 5.30 am.

Gulati, who was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2019, was born in 1923 in Pakistan's Sialkot. He and his family moved to India in 1947 after the partition and reportedly stayed at a refugee camp in Amritsar.

Later, he moved to Delhi and opened a small store in Karol Bagh. Later in that year, Gulati purchased some land in Kirti Nagar to set up the manufacturing unit for his company MDH spices. From there, Gulati's company became one of the leading spices firms of the world. Till 2017, he was the highest paid fast-moving consumer goods CEO in India.

Several politicians and celebrities took to Twitter to express their grief over the demise of the MDH owner. Paying condolence to Gulati, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called him a "very inspiring personality". "Dharm Pal Ji was very inspiring personality. He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul," he tweeted.

Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia also paid his tributes to the late MDH owner and called him the country's "most inspiring entrepreneur". "India's most inspiring entrepreneur, MDH owner Dharm Pal Mahashay passed away this morning. I have never met such an inspiring and lively soul. May his soul rest in peace," he said in a tweet.

