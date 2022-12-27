Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Row: CM Eknath Shinde To Move Resolution In Assembly Today, Oppn Stage Protest

THE BORDER dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka continues as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde will move a resolution in the State Assembly on Tuesday over the dispute, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has confirmed today.

Speaking to media persons today, Fadnavis hoped that the resolution will be passed by the majority. "Today Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will move a resolution in the state assembly on the border dispute. I hope the resolution will be passed by the majority," he said.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties MLAs have been protesting in a unique manner by singing traditional folk songs on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan, in Nagpur, against state govt policies and alleged irregularities and corruption by state ministers.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Opposition parties MLAs hold a protest in a unique manner by singing traditional folk songs on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan, in Nagpur, against state govt policies & alleged irregularities & corruption by state ministers. pic.twitter.com/QsvwRSu4zE — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

Earleir on Friday, Maharashtra minister Shamburaj Desai said the state government will next week bring a resolution on the border dispute with Karnataka, which will be "10 times more effective" than the one passed by the neighbouring state Karnataka, PTI reported. The statement from Desai came a day after when the Karnataka Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on the border row with Maharashtra, resolving to protect the state's interests and not cede an inch of land to its neighbour.

In a veiled attack on former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Uddhav Thackeray, who requested the Central government to declare "the disputed areas" as a Union Territory, Fadnavis said those (Thackeray) who did nothing for 2.5 years as CM, is making the Eknath Shidne government responsible for the border dispute.

"I was surprised that those who spoke yesterday, he did nothing for 2.5 years as CM. The border dispute did not start after our government came to power," he said.

"It started with the creation of Maharashtra and the language-wise formation of provinces. It is going on for years. Since then, for years those who have governments are showing that the border dispute started after our government came. In this way, politics has never happened in the border dispute. We stood with the government every time because the question was of Marathi-speaking people," he added further.

The dispute between Karnataka-Maharashtra is a decade-old issue which came to the light again despite the BJP ruling in both states. Earleir, the Chief Ministers of both states met Union Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue. Following the meeting, Amit Shah said that no state would lay claim to the disputed territory and that a six-member ministerial committee, made up of three ministers from Maharashtra and three from Karnataka, will meet to discuss the matter.