Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Dispute: Uddhav Thackeray Supports Eknath Shinde’s Resolution

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday declared his support for the resolution passed by the Maharashtra Assembly that seeks to legally lay claim to 865 Marathi speaking villages in Karnataka. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had tabled the resolution that was passed by the assembly unanimously, according to a tweet by Office of Uddhav Thackeray.

“Whatever happens in favour of Maharashtra, we'll support it,” ANI quoted Thackeray senior as saying. However, he did not give his support to the Maharashtra government over the issue on a blank cheque. The former CM and opposition leader raised questions on the role of the Maharashtra government in the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra that has been re-ignited.

“For over 2 years, people (living in border areas) are demanding to include them in Maharashtra, what are we doing about that?” he questioned.

The resolution passed in the Maharashtra assembly today highlighted the situation of Marathi speaking people in the villages in border areas between the state and Karnataka. The resolution alleged there is an anti-Marathi sentiment in the area and condemned Karnataka government of also harboring it.

The resolution further asserts that it will stand in support of the Marathi speaking people in these areas and the state will take legal recourse to get these areas under the jurisdiction of Maharashtra.

Leader of his faction and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s son Uddhav Thackeray today also attacked the leadership of Karnataka saying they have not honored the agreements that had been made in the interest of peace.

“Today govt replied that disputed area cannot be declared as a UT as said by SC in 2008. However, situation is not same now. Karnataka govt is not following it.They're doing Assembly session there, they renamed Belagavi,” he said. He was presumably referring to Maharashtra’s petition in the Supreme Court in this border dispute, which is sub-judice.

“So we should go to SC and ask SC to declare it as UT,” he further demanded.

CM Shinde had earlier hit out against Uddhav Thackeray for demanding that the Marathi speaking areas of Karnataka be made a Union territory.

"We do not need any lessons from others. We are standing steadfast with those living in the boundary region. We are bringing a resolution into effect in the Assembly tomorrow (Tuesday)," Shinde had told reporters on Monday, as qouted by ANI.

(With agency inputs)