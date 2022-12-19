Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Dispute: Section 144 Imposed In Belagavi Ahead Of Assembly Session

Security beefed up at the Karnataka-Maharashtra border amid the protests by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) supporters over the border dispute, at Chikodi, in Belagavi on Tuesday. (Image: ANI Photo)

SECTION 144 has been imposed in Belagavi ahead of the assembly session which was scheduled to hold today (December 19). The District Police has refused permission for Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MMES) to hold their Mahamela convention. Heavy police personnel have been deployed at the place where the Mahamela is to be held.

“In order to maintain law and order and uphold peace, I, Nitesh K Patil, District Magistrate, Belagavi District exercising powers under section 144 of the CrPC, issue this order to initiate steps to prevent the entry of Maharashtra MP Dhairyasheel Mane from entering the border of Belagavi district,” the order released on Monday read, PTI reported.

As the border dispute continues, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said there should be no politics on this issue. "For the first time, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has mediated in the inter-state border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka. There should be no politics on this issue now. We should stand together with the border residents," Shinde said.

Last week, the chief ministers of Karnataka and Maharashtra, Basavraj Bommai and Eknath Shinde, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue. Following this, the Home Minister said no state would lay claim to the disputed territory and that a six-member ministerial committee, made up of three ministers from Maharashtra and three from Karnataka, will meet to discuss the matter.

As the 10-day winter session of the Karnataka Legislature was set to begin today, members of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti and NCP staged a protest at Kognoli Toll Plaza near the Karnataka-Maharashtra border over the inter-state border issue.

The dispute started in the 1960s after the reorganisation of the states on a linguistic basis. Due to the large Marathi-speaking population in Belagavi, Maharashtra claims it as part of its region. It also claims that several villages in Karanataka have Marathi-speaking people.