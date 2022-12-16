Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Dispute Intensifies As Opposition Plans Big Protest Tomorrow

Security beefed up at the Karnataka-Maharashtra border amid the protests by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) supporters over the border dispute, at Chikodi, in Belagavi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

THE BORDER dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra appears to have no end with Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar stating that protests will be held focusing on the border dispute. The NCP leader said the protest will be held silently and peacefully.

"Our protest rally on December 17 will focus on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, insult of Maharashtra's icons by the Governor and BJP leaders and other issues. It'll be a silent and peaceful march. We're yet to get permission for it. All like-minded parties have agreed upon this agenda of protest rally. We have asked for permission but have yet to get it. we would like to request people to join us in large numbers," the NCP leader, as quoted by ANI, said.

Pawar further stated that a request has been made to the state government to appoint Harish Salve to represent the state in the Supreme Court regarding the border dispute.

An inter-state dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra has intensified with Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai attacking each other.

Earlier, Karnataka CM Bommai said the border dispute between the two states has turned into a political tool and any party in power will bring it up for political reasons. He also said that his government is capable to protect the borders of Karnataka and the steps have been taken already.

In this case, the Centre has always maintained a neutral stand asking the two states to resolve the dispute between themselves. There is no such decision has been made by the Centre so far.

As the winter session of the Karnataka legislature is scheduled to begin on December 19, the decades-old conflict has started to boil up once more. The winter session of the legislature is scheduled to be held in Belagavi from December 19 to 30.

(With ANI Inputs)