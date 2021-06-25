On Thursday Maharashtra reported 9,844 new cases of Covid-19 and 197 fresh deaths due to the virus. On Wednesday, 10,000 Covid-19 cases were reported after a week's gap.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the fears over the potential third wave of COVID-19 and rise in cases of the Delta Plus variant, a slight rise in cases and growth in positivity rate is seen in some districts of Maharashtra. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has made an alarming warning that districts with a high positivity rate should not ease the Covid-19 restriction that easily.

On Thursday Maharashtra reported 9,844 new cases of Covid-19 and 197 fresh deaths due to the virus. On Wednesday, 10,000 Covid-19 cases were reported after a week's gap. The main concern which is hovering on the state is the rising weekly numbers in 11 districts against the state average of 0.15 per cent and on the other hand, high positivity rate in 10 districts against the state's average of 4.54 per cent is increasing every week.

The 11 districts which are witnessing high weekly growth rate are: Ratnagiri (0.97%), Raigad (0.39%), Sindhudurg (1.21%), Palghar (0.24%), Ahmednagar (0.19%), Sangli (0.57%), Osmanabad (0.17%), Solapur (0.21%), Satara (0.40%), Beed (0.19%) and Kolhapur (0.79%).

However, the covid-19 task force has elucidated that no alert for the third wave in the states for the coming 2-4 weeks even though strict actions and necessary precautions need to be kept in mind if the third wave hits earlier than expected.

Maharashtra has 21 cases of Delta Plus variant in 7 different districts. On Wednesday Health Minister Rajesh Tope mentioned about 21 Delta Plus Cases were found in 7 districts. States with Delta Plus variants are nine in Ratnagiri, two in Mumbai, seven in Jalgaon, and single cases in Palghar, Thane, and Sindhudurg.

CM Thackeray said that ease on Covid-19 restrictions should not be easily done. On Thursday he administered the state authorities to keep their focus on those districts where the infection rate is high. Simultaneously he also said testing and vaccinations should be increased in those districts and as kept as first priority.

Rajesh Tope said that Delta Plus variants cases are being monitored and strong contact tracing is being done to restrain the spread.

So far 40 cases of Delta Plus come under the category of a variant of concern (VOC) as per the Union Health Ministry. States which have reported these variants are Maharashtra, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen