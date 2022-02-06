New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Legend Singer Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday morning at a hospital in Mumbai due to multiple organ failures. The 92-year-old singer's funeral will be performed with full state honors at Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai around 6.30 pm. In wake of her demise, the Maharashtra government and Madhya Pardesh among other states have declared mourning periods in their respective states.

Maharashtra government today, announced a public holiday as well as one-day mourning on Monday as a mark of respect to melody queen Lata Mangeshkar.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the legendary singer. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, two-day state mourning will be observed on February 6 and February 7, a communication issued by the state government said.

The Goa government has declared three days State Mourning, from February 6 to February 8 in tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

"The State Government has declared 03 days State Mourning, i.e from February 6 to 8, 2022 due to sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of India," tweeted the Department of Information and Publicity, Government of Goa.

Also, Karnataka has announced two-day mourning in honour of the doyen of Indian music and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar."In honour of the departed soul, there will be Statewide mourning on February 6 and 7. During this period, there will not be any official, public entertainment programme. The Indian tricolour will fly half-mast," the order read.

In West Bengal, CM Mamata had announced for a half-day holiday on Monday in Late Singer's honour, she told a Bengali news channel.

Furthermore, Chhattisgarh also announced state mourning for two days and the national flag will fly at half-mast at all government buildings on February 6 and 7 as a mark of respect to the legendary singer.No entertainment/cultural programs will be organised at the government level.

Meanwhile, earlier in the morning, the central government had announced a two-day "state mourning" in the country.

Citing a wireless message sent out to state chief secretaries by the Union Home Ministry, they said the national flag will fly at half-mast from February 6 to February 7 throughout India.

The central government has decided that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, two-day state mourning will be observed from February 6 to February 7 and there will be no official entertainment in this period.

Posted By: Ashita Singh