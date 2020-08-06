Mumbai has been battered by heavy rains over the last few days. In the last 12 hours, the financial capital of the country received 293.8 mm of rainfall, which is the highest that the South Mumbai area has seen in the last 46 years in August.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: In what could be a relief for the people residing in India’s financial capital, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Mumbai will likely receive “less intense rainfall on Thursday”, adding that there has been some decrease in the cloud mass in the region.

"The Doppler weather radar Mumbai is showing up a little reduction in cloud mass around Mumbai. Intermittent intense spells are going on in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and North Konkan," KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general of IMD, Mumbai said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"Reduction in activity is expected from tomorrow onwards as per the IMD global forecast system model guidance. The IMD will update about it tomorrow," he added.

Mumbai has been battered by heavy rains over the last few days. In the last 12 hours, the financial capital of the country received 293.8 mm of rainfall, which is the highest that the South Mumbai area has seen in the last 46 years in August. Looking at the situation, the High Court has suspended all its proceeding for the day.

In Pics | Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers lead to flooding, strong winds batter city

16 NDRF teams deployed across the state

Following the record rainfall in Mumbai, the government has decided to deploy 16 teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) across Maharashtra. According to reports, the government has deployed 4 teams in Kolhapur, 5 teams in Mumbai, 2 teams in Sangli and one team each in Satara, Thane, Palghar, Nagpur and Raigad.

PM Modi speaks to CM Thackeray, assures help

With Maharashtra receiving unprecedented rainfall over the last few days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, assuring him of all help. In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that PM Modi spoke with Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall.

Thane receives 149 mm rainfall; officials ask people to stay inside

So far, Thane has received 149 mm rainfall since Wednesday, forcing the authorities to ask the resident to not step out of their residences unnecessarily. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts 'Generally cloudy sky with Heavy rain' in Thane for Thursday.

“Thane Municipal Corporation area has been receiving very heavy rainfall since past 3 days, received 149mm rainfall on August 5. We're alert. Asst and Deputy Commissioners, Fire Brigade are on the field. I appeal to residents to not step out of houses unnecessarily,” news agency ANI quoted Thane municipal commissioner as saying.

Panchganga river water crosses warning level in Kolhapur

The Panchganga river water at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra crossed the warning level on Thursday morning following heavy rainfall in the area, the district disaster management cell said, adding that nine-state highways and 25 other roads in the district have been affected due to the heavy rains.

On Thursday morning, the water level of the Panchganga river at Rajaram weir reached 41.7 feet. The warning level at the weir is 39 feet while the danger level is 43 feet, according to Kolhapur's disaster management cell.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma