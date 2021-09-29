Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: At least 13 people have lost their lives across Maharashtra due to the heavy showers, floods and lightning in various parts of the state, especially in the Marathwada region and North Madhya Maharashtra, said the officials, adding that multiple teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to carry out the rescue operations.

Of the 13 deaths, 12 were reported from Marathwada and Vidarbha regions and one from North Maharashtra's Nashik district. The officials said that in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, three died in Yavatmal district, two each in Beed, Osmanabad and Parbhani (Marathwada) and one each in Jalna, Latur (Marathwada) and Buldhana (Vidarbha).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall would continue in Marathwada, Mumbai and other parts of the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Blaming the deep depression in the Arabian Sea behind the situation in Maharashtra, the weather department has also issued a red alert for Thane, Nasik, Palghar, Jalgaon and Ratnagiri, predicting thunderstorms and extremely heavy rainfall in the region.

"The deep depression is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken into a depression during the next 6 hours and into a well-marked low-pressure area during subsequent 24 hours," the IMD said in a statement.

"The system is likely to emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Gujarat coast around 30th September evening and there is a likelihood for the system to further intensify over the northeast Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours," it added.

Due to the heavy rains in the state, 12 gates of the Manjara dam were closed on Wednesday, a day after heavy water discharge from the reservoir following heavy rains led to flooding in some villages of Beed, Latur and Osmanabad districts in Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

With the closure of 12 out of the total 18 gates of the dam at 4 am, the water discharge came down to 18,747 cusec (cubic metre per second) as against the outflow of 70,845 cusec on Tuesday, that caused inundation in several downstream villages, a release from the irrigation department said.

Currently, six gates of the dam are open for water discharge, an irrigation department official said.

