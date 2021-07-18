Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: PM Modi has expressed over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. Rs 50,000 would also be given to those injured, he added.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The incessant rain continued to wreak havoc in Maharashtra's Mumbai after 22 people -- 17 in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area and five in Vikhroli -- lost their lives after they got trapped under the rubble of their houses. The death toll, the officials suggest, is expected to rise as more people are feared to be trapped inside the debris.

As per the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 17 bodies have been recovered in Chembur while seven more people are feared trapped. Meanwhile, it said that five bodies have been recovered from Vikhroli while five or six people are still trapped under the rubble.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. Rs 50,000 would also be given to those injured, he added.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that those who are injured have a speedy recovery," PM Modi said.

Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, has been witnessing heavy rains over the past few days, leading to water-logging and disruption of traffic movement. The local train services have also been affected on Central Main Line and Harbour Line due to the incessant rainfall in Mumbai.

"17 trains short terminated, regulated as 'very heavy rainfall' causes waterlogging on railway tracks at multiple locations in Mumbai and suburban areas. All pumps are working at waterlogged areas," said the Western Railway, as reported by news agency ANI.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai and its adjoining areas have received over 120 mm rainfall in preceding 12 hours. Issuing a 'red alert', it has warned that the city would continue to receive "heavy to very heavy" rainfall for the next few days.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is also the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban, has said that the state government is "closely monitoring" the situation.

"As of 3 am, rainfall measured by IMD. Some places have crossed 200 mm now. Mumbai has faced an extremely intense system of precipitation accompanied by thundering. The BMC pumps are operational and officers are on the ground," he was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

