Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Maharashtra government has announced a 5-level unlock strategy to ease COVID- induced restrictions in the state amidst the declining trend of coronavirus cases. Under this strategy, all the districts of Maharashtra will be divided into 5 levels and restrictions will be uplifted based on the positivity rate and the number of coronavirus cases in each district. Cities with the lowest positivity rate will come under level 1 and no restrictions will be imposed there. Similarly, other cities will be categorized into level 2, 3, 4 and 5 and partial relaxations will be given to them.

Relaxations will be given to only those districts where the positivity rate is less than 5 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy is less than 25 per cent. This 5 level unlock strategy will come into effect in Maharashtra from Friday, June 4.

Level 1:

Following districts of Maharashtra are under level 1:

Buldhana, Bhandara, Aurangabad, Chandrapur, Gondia, Dhule, Gadchiroli Jalgaon Nashik Parbhani Thane Jalna Nagpur Wardha Washim Latur Nanded Yavatmal

In these cities Restaurants, malls, shops, local trains, public places, tourist destinations, public, private offices, theatres, shootings, gatherings, social entertainment, marriages, gym, salon, beauty parlours will be allowed to reopen.

Level 2:

Following districts in Maharashtra come under level 2:

Mumbai Ahmednagar Amaravati Hingoli Nandurbar

In these cities, section 144 will be applicable meaning 4 or more people cannot assemble in one area. Gyms, salons, beauty parlours are allowed to reopen in level 2 cities with 50 per cent capacity. However, restriction on marriage gatherings is imposed.

Level 3:

Following cities of Maharashtra come under level 3:

Akola Beed Kolhapur Usmanabad Ratnagiri Sindhudurg Sangli Satara Palghar Solapur.

Level 4:

Pune and Raigad are categorised as level 4.

Level 5:

People livening in the cities falling under the category of level 5 will require e-pass to travel. However, RTPCR report will not be required for intra state travel.

