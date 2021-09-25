New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Maharashtra government on Friday announced the reopening of all religious places from October 7 in the state with COVID-19 protocols, a move that comes amid indication that the second wave of the pandemic is ebbing. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who made the announcement, urged people not to drop guard and continue COVID-19-appropriate behaviour in view of a possible third wave of the pandemic.



“All religious places will be opened from October 7 in the state. The Maharashtra government has prepared itself for a third wave, but with all precautions, the state is allowing relaxations in various activities,” he said. The CM said though infections are declining in the state the coronavirus threat persists.



“Although daily COVID-19 cases are showing a declining trend, everybody should take care and follow COVID-19 protocols. While religious places are going to be opened, people still need to wear face masks and use hand sanitisers. The management of religious places will be responsible for the implementation of such measures,” Thackeray said.



Here is a list of things that are open in the state



1. The government has given a go-ahead to local trains to resume their services for all the frontline and essential service workers. Apart from that, people who have received both the doses of the Covid vaccine and also have completed 14 days after the second shot from August 15 can also travel in the local trains.



2. The government has permitted Gyms, yoga centres, salons, spas, beauty parlours to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity on all days till 10 pm. However, all the employees should be fully vaccinated.



3. Essential as well as non-essential services are allowed to operate on all days till 10 pm. But all the employees should have received both their Covid-19 vaccine doses.



4. The state government has given a go-ahead to all the schools to resume offline classes for standard 5 to 12 in rural areas and 8 to 12 in urban areas starting October 4.



5. Family functions like marriages can take place with 100 people maximum at closed premises like Hotels/Marriage halls whereas only 200 people can attend a marriage ceremony at open-air premises.



6. People can play indoor sports like badminton, table tennis, Squash, parallel bar, Mallkhamb, with only two sportspersons allowed per sports subject. However, everyone should be fully vaccinated including sportspersons and staff.



7. The government has allowed offices to operate at 25% of total employee strength and private offices are asked to keep staggering work hours in order to operate 24 hours a day.



8. The government has allowed all the restaurants to operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity till 10 pm on all days. However, all the employees should be fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, parcel services are allowed 24 hours a day.



9. After meeting with theatre personalities, the Chief Minister of the state Uddhav Thackeray has been allowed to open theaters in the state from November 5. But these public places are allowed to reopen at 50 per cent of capacity in the initial phase.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen