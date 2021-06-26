The Pune Municipal Corporation has issued fresh guidelines for COVID unlock to be effective from Monday, June 28.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:

The Pune Municipal Corporation has issued fresh guidelines for COVID unlock to be effective from Monday, June 28. Now essential shops will be allowed to remain open only till 4 pm every day while non-essential shops will be allowed to remain open till 4 pm between Mondays to Friday.

What’s allowed?

According to the fresh guidelines by the Pune Municipal Corporation, as quoted by news agency ANI, restaurants and food courts will also be allowed to operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity from Monday to Friday. However, only parcel and home delivery can be done on Saturday and Sunday.

Similarly, social, religious and entertainment events have been allowed by the Pune Municipal Corporation to operate with 50 people between Monday to Friday.

Apart from this, gyms, Salon and Spa can also open till 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday while wine shops will be allowed to remain open till 4 pm from Monday to Friday.

What’s not allowed?

Malls, theatres/multiplex, and religious places to remain closed till further order as per the Pune Municipal Corporation.

This comes amid the news of the Maharashtra government revising its unlock plan from 5 levels of unlock policy to just 3 levels of unlocking. On Friday the Maharashtra government announced its new order to impose uniform restrictions across the state irrespective of the positivity count and oxygen bed requirement.

The state government had earlier announced a five-level unlock and said that districts where the positivity rate is below 5 per cent, will be given ease from the COVID-19 restrictions depending on the situation of the virus in the area. All the districts in the state were categorized based on this policy.

However, now reports of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 have come up in Maharashtra which has become a grave cause of concern as it is a highly contagious variant identified by the World Health Organization.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha