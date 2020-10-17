Maharashtra Unlock News: The state government has announced that gyms and fitness centres in Maharashtra can reopen from Dussehra.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: With an aim to provide a breather to the residents of the state, the Maharashtra government has allowed gyms and fitness centres to reopen from Dussehra, which falls on October 25, informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Secretariat on Saturday evening.

However, the state government has noted that all "safety measures such as disinfecting premises at the hourly interval, physical distancing, sanitisation and use of masks" would be mandatory while adding that "health checks of trainers and staff should be done regularly".

The Uddhav Thackeray government further said that group activities like zumba and yoga and steam and sauna facilities will continue to remain prohibited in Maharashtra.

"Gymnasiums and fitness centres are for the welfare of citizens, so care should be taken to ensure that there is no virus spread. The SoPs should be strictly followed," said Uddhav Thackeray during a virtual meeting with the representatives of gyms and fitness centres, as reported by news agency PTI.

All gyms and fitness centres were closed across the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24 in order to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus. However, they were allowed to reopen across the country after the central government released the guidelines for Unlock 5.0.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government had recently allowed weekly markets, monorails and metro rails services to reopen in the state. However, cinema halls, swimming pools and religious places still remain close in Maharashtra.

Thackeray has said that his government is going slow on lifting coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state "because there should be no complacency".

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in India. The deadly COVID-19 infection, which was first reported in China's Wuhan last year, has affected nearly 16 lakh in Maharashtra. As per the Maharashtra Health Department, over 13.58 lakh people have recovered from the infection while the nearly 42,000 people have lost their lives.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma