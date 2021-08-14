Maharashtra | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has relaxed the COVID-19 restrictions in the state with a decline in daily cases. As per the new guidelines, which will come into effect from August 15, shopping malls and restaurants can operate till 10 pm with 50 per cent of the capacity if their entire staff is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Spas and gyms have also been to operate with 50 per cent capacity but only if their staff is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.



HERE IS A LIST OF RELAXATIONS GIVEN BY THE GOVERNMENT:



1. Local Train services — The government has allowed frontline workers, healthcare staff, people engaged in essential service and citizens who have taken both Covid jabs to use local trains. People need to carry their final Covid vaccination certificate along with ID proof. If people are found with a false certificate then will have to bear the penalty of Rs 500.



2. Shops — All shops have been allowed to operate till 10.00 pm on all days, however, it is mandated for the entire staff to be fully vaccinated.



3. Shopping malls: All shopping malls are allowed to remain open till 10.00 pm, however, the government has made it a mandate for the entire staff along with people who are visiting the mall should be fully vaccinated. The staff and customers would have to show their final Covid vaccine certificate along with ID proof at the entry gate of the mall.



4. Gymnasiums, Yoga Centers, salons and spas — All these establishments have been granted permission to operate with 50 per cent of capacity till 10.00 pm on all days. It is to note that the premises should be fully ventilated. If the establishment is air-conditioned then fans must be switched on along with that windows and doors should be kept open.



5. Indoor Sports — Only two sportspeople are allowed to play indoor sports like badminton, table tennis, Squash, parallel bar, Mallkhamb, provided that they have received both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine.



6. Cinema halls and Multiplex — All cinema halls and multiplex either independent or which are situated inside malls will remain closed till any further notice is issued.



7. Worship places — The government has decided not to reopen worship places in the state for the public till further orders.



8. Inter-state Travelling — Passengers who are travelling to Maharashtra should carry their vaccine certificate and have completed 14 days after receiving the second jab. Apart from this, they need to show a Negative RT-PCR test (Not older than 72 hours) at the time of arrival in the state. If they do not show the certificate then passengers will be quarantined for 14 days,



9. Restaurants — All restaurants are allowed to operate on 50 per cent of the sitting capacity provided that the staff should have been fully vaccinated and have elapsed the 14 days after receiving the second jab of Covid vaccine.



10. Offices/Industrial Services- Private/ industrial services are allowed to operate on 100 per cent capacity, provided every employee is fully vaccinated. Private offices with staggering work hours can operate 24 hours with a 25 per cent capacity.



11. Wedding functions - Wedding functions are allowed to take place on open-air premises with a 50 per cent seating capacity. On the other hand, functions taking place in closed premises are allowed to take place with 50 per cent capacity but a maximum limit of 100 persons can attend the function.

