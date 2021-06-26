Maharashtra Unlock: While announcing the decision, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also said the metropolis has had an average positivity rate of 3.96 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy of 23.04 per cent over the last two weeks.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mumbai will continue to be in category 3 of the Maharashtra government's five-level unlock plan that seeks to ease coronavirus-induced curbs as per infection positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy numbers, the BMC said on Friday.

While announcing the decision, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also said the metropolis has had an average positivity rate of 3.96 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy of 23.04 per cent over the last two weeks.

The decision came hours after the state government amended its five-level unlock plan implemented earlier this month and announced a state-level trigger for imposing restrictions in administrative units irrespective of weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy percentage.

State-level trigger means that irrespective of the weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy, level 3 restrictions will continue in administrative units till the district disaster management authority takes a call to withdraw them, according to a state government notification.

Here's what will remain open in Mumbai:

• Shops selling essential goods will be allowed to function till 4 pm on all days, while establishments selling non-essential items can operate till 4 pm on weekdays.

• Restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity till 4 pm on weekdays, following which only takeaway and parcel services will be allowed.

• Malls, theatres, and multiplexes will remain closed. But e-commerce services like Amazon, Myntra and Flipkart are allowed.

• A maximum of 50 guests will be allowed for weddings, while only 20 people can attend funerals. The social and cultural gathering is allowed with 50 per cent capacity on weekdays.

• Gyms and salons can also stay open till 4 pm. Customers will be allowed on an appointment basis and no air-conditioners will be used.

• Public transport buses are allowed with full capacity but no passenger will be permitted to stand. Local trains are allowed too but only for medical, essential workers and women (additional restrictions may be imposed).

• Private offices are allowed till 4 pm on all days, except the exempted category while attendance at government and private offices is capped at 50 per cent.

• Public places, grounds for walks and cycling can remain open from 5 to 9 am every day and outdoor sports are allowed between 5 to 9 am and 6 to 9 pm.

• Films shoots are allowed in a bubble and no movement outside is allowed after 5 pm.

• In the case of construction activity, only onsite labourers will be allowed to work. Others have to leave the site by 4 pm.

• Gatherings are prohibited till 5 pm and movement is restricted after 5 pm.

The state's move was driven by the detection of cases of the Delta plus variant of COVID-19, considered highly infectious, in Maharashtra. Delta plus cases have been found in Ratnagiri, Jalgaon and some other districts of the state, requiring stricter curbs, the notification said.

Last week, despite the city's positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy levels being good enough for it to be placed in category 1, which gives maximum freedom from outbreak curbs, the BMC decided to continue to keep it in category 3.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan