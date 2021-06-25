Maharashtra Unlock: As per the level three restrictions, malls and other public places won't be allowed to reopen again while shops and public spaces can only operate till 4 pm.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Maharashtra government on Friday revised the five-level coronavirus guidelines amid fears over the Delta Plus variant of the COVID-19 infection in the state. In its fresh guidelines, the state government said that all administrative units will be placed under the level three restrictions.

As per the level three restrictions, malls and other public places won't be allowed to reopen again while shops and public spaces can only operate till 4 pm.

"Given that the virus causing Covid-19 is undergoing mutations in various geographic and that their mutations are displaying more transmissibility and potential reductions in monoclonal antibody response, a state-level trigger mandating all the administrative units, irrespective of values of the indices of weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy percentage to remain at a level, not below 3 is to be in operation till withdrawn by specific order of SDMA," the state government order read.

The fresh guidelines comes amid concerns over the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19. Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had directed officials to focus on seven districts of the state -- Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Hingoli -- and increase testing.

In his order, Thackeray had also said that the pace of the vaccination should be increased while adding that restrictions should be withdrawn or relaxed hurriedly. He had further said that the officials should ensure that there are sufficient oxygen and ICU beds available at hospitals.

"We have to be very careful in future. We are at the tail of the second wave. Unlocking shouldn't be done in a hurry. Each district should be self-sufficient in oxygen production. Administration must ensure that oxygen, medical equipment are available for rural and remote areas," he had said.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra currently has over 1.24 lakh active COVID-19 cases while more than 1.19 lakh patients have succumbed to the infection. Meanwhile, more than 57.62 lakh patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the state, the health ministry data read.

