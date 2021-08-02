All places of worship will remain closed in the state till the further orders. The cinema halls, drama theatres and multiplexes too will remain closed till further orders.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra government released a revised set of guidelines to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The order, titled ‘Break the Chain – Modified Guidelines’ has imposed Level 3 restrictions in a total of eleven districts of the state, namely Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad and Palghar.

In rest of the districts, the existing restrictions have been modified as following:

1.) All essential and non-essential shops, including markets and shopping malls are allowed to remain open on all weekdays till 8 PM and till 3 PM on Saturday. All shops and malls except the essential shops will remain closed on Sundays.

2.) All public gardens, parks and playgrounds will remain open for the purpose of exercise, walking, jogging and cycling.

3.) All government and private offices can be operational with full capacity. However, the work hours can be modified in order to stop the overcrowding.

4.) The offices can open during routine office hours.

5.) Gyms, Yoga centres, Hair cutting salons, beauty parlors, spa’s can also remain open. However, the use of air conditioners is not allowed. The number of people at one time have been capped at 50 per cent of total capacity.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray when asked on Monday about allowing all sections of society (essential/non-essential not withstanding) in local trains in Mumbai, Thackeray said that deciding on it "in the first phase" would be difficult as "what we are doing is giving relaxations slowly and going ahead by analyzing the effects and side-effects of it".

The Chief Minister instead appealed to the private sector to split office timings to reduce the chances of overcrowding, as well as opt for work from home and work in office turn by turn.

The Chief Minister also reportedly told the manufacturing sector and other business units to create bio-bubble for employees.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma