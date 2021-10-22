Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: With a significant decline in COVID -19 cases, the Maharashtra government has given a nod for the reopening of amusement parks, movie theatres and also extended the timing of restaurants, shops and malls from today. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took the decision after having a discussion with the Maharashtra COVID-19 Task Force.



“We are slowly relaxing the restrictions and the number of patients seems to be decreasing. We are also reopening cinemas and theatres from October 22. There is a constant demand to extend the working hours of restaurants and shops," Thackeray said.



According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), people are still required to follow the standard COVID-19 norms such as social distancing, use of masks, and other measures. Apart from that, the civic body also said that the provisions which were mentioned by the Maharashtra government under break the chain guidelines will remain intact till any further orders.



“In order to prevent the transmission of the Covid 19 virus, restrictions like regulating of time, scrupulous adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour, requirements of service providers as well as visitors to be fully vaccinated, restrictions on occupancy, etc. have been imposed upon various establishments,” the government said in the fresh order.



Here are the SOPs for places that are allowed to operate from Friday:



Amusement Parks



The Maharashtra government has permitted the reopening of the amusement park in the state from Friday. However, the government has not allowed water rides in amusement parks.



“We are slowly relaxing the restrictions and the number of patients seems to be decreasing. We are also reopening cinemas and theatres from October 22. There is a constant demand to extend the working hours of restaurants and shops. It was also decided to allow rides (except water rides) in the open space in amusement parks," Thackeray said.



Cinema Halls



Apart from amusement parks, the Maharashtra government also allowed the reopening of auditoriums and cinema halls from Friday. However, according to the guidelines, only 50 per cent of the seating capacity is permitted. People have to follow Covid-19 norms like wearing masks properly, social distancing, covering of face while sneezing or coughing, and maintaining regular hand sanitization. People who will be visiting the auditorium or cinema halls will be asked to show their safe status on their Aarogya Setu App.



Restaurants and Eateries



According to a government notification issued by state’s Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte on Tuesday, the Maharashtra government has permitted all the restaurants and eateries to function till midnight at 12 am.



NOTE: The government has allowed other establishments to function till 11 PM only.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen