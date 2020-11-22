In a statement, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that the government will assess the situation in the few days, following a decision regarding lockdown will be taken.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: With a surge in coronavirus cases across the state, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is considering to reimpose a lockdown in the state.

In a statement, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday blamed Diwali for a surge in coronavirus cases across the state and said that the government will assess the situation in the few days, following a decision regarding lockdown will be taken.

"There was a huge crowd during the Diwali period. Even at the time of Ganesha Chaturthi, we saw crowds. We are speaking to relevant departments. We'll review the situation for next 8-10 days and then the further decision will be taken about the lockdown," Pawar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"During Diwali, there was a huge crowd as if Corona itself died due to heavy crowd. Now there are predictions that 2nd wave may come. The government has made a lot of regulations to start schools which includes different ways as to how they should be sanitised," he added.

Coronavirus cases across Maharashtra have been rising over the last few days, especially after Diwali. In the last 24 hours, 5,760 fresh COVID-19 cases and 62 fatalities were reported in Maharashtra, said the state government, adding that the active cases in stands at 79,873.

Of the 62 deaths declared on Saturday, Mumbai led the chart with 17 fatalities, followed by 12 each in Pune and Solapur, 7 each in Nashik and Satara, 4 in Akola, 2 in Buldhana, and 1 in Yavatmal, the state Health Department informed.

As per the Maharashtra Health Department, the deadly pathogen has affected 17.74 lakh people while the death toll has reached 46,573 (mortality rate of 2.62 per cent). It noted that 4,088 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 16.47 lakh (recovery rate of 92.82 per cent).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma