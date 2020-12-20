Maharashtra Coronavirus News: Thackeray cautioned people against laxity and said that it will be mandatory to wear masks in the state for the next six months.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: With the country reporting a decline in active coronavirus cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday dismissed the rumours of imposing a night curfew or another lockdown in the state and said that he is "not in favour of these steps".

Noting that the situation in Maharashtra is under control, Thackeray cautioned people against laxity and said that it will be mandatory to wear masks in the state for the next six months. "Prevention is better than cure. Wearing of mask at public places should be made a habit for another six months at least," Thackeray was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in India by the novel coronavirus both in terms of deaths and cases. However, the situation in the state has remarkably improved over the last few months.

According to the information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the deadly infection has affected nearly 19 lakh people in Maharashtra. The data available at the Health Ministry website says that 17.81 lakh people have recovered in Maharashtra from COVID-19 while over 48,000 have lost their lives. Currently, the active number of cases in Maharashtra stands at 62,218, the Health Ministry says.

Though the situation is improving, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra has asked the authorities to ensure that all COVID-19 protocols are being followed as a second wave of the pandemic is expected to hit the state in January next year.

The state government has also asked district administrations, municipal corporations and medical officers to ensure there is no laxity in laboratory testings, and asked them to do all testings as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines.

"Several European countries are witnessing the second wave of COVID-19 currently. On the basis of that there is a possibility we may also get a second wave in January and February," it had said in its guidelines.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma