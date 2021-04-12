Maharashtra COVID Restrictions: Thackeray, during Sunday's meeting, had said that a "strict lockdown" is needed in Maharashtra mainly due to "asymptomatic people" who are spreading the virus.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Day after Maharashtra reported its biggest-ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a series of meetings on Monday to finalise the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for the "long lockdown" in the state.

Media reports suggest that Thackeray will first hold a discussion with all state leaders at 11.30 am following which another meeting will be held at 8.30 pm on Monday with the COVID task force. Thackeray has been holding meetings with officials and senior leaders of Maharashtra, discussing ways to break the chain of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following Sunday's meeting, Maharashtra Minister Aslam Sheikh had said that all stakeholders in the state are in favour of lockdown. However, he said that detailed guidelines, SoPs and the duration of the lockdown will likely be announced by the state government on Monday.

Thackeray, during Sunday's meeting, had said that a "strict lockdown" is needed in Maharashtra mainly due to "asymptomatic people" who are spreading the virus. He had said that he will once again request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Maharashtra.

"Unnecessarily negligent people are putting the lives of others to risk. There is a need to break the virus chain by imposing a lockdown. A standard operating procedure (SoP) will be prepared after consultations," Thackeray had said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The second wave of coronavirus pandemic has hit India, leading to an alarming spike in daily cases, especially in Maharashtra which has been reporting over 50,000 infections since mid-March.

On Sunday, the state reported more than 63,000 coronavirus cases with capital Mumbai seeing a spike of nearly 10,000 cases. As per the state health department, Maharashtra has more than 5.65 lakh active COVID-19 cases while nearly 58,000 have succumbed to the infection.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma