Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Day after reporting more than 26,000 new COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry of Maharashtra will hold another crucial meet on Thursday to review the situation and take a decision regarding imposing further restrictions across the state.

It should be noted that Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday had ruled imposing a complete lockdown in the state but stressed the need to impose restrictions wherever there is crowding.

"The Task Force has used the term augmented restrictions, which means if the cases rise like this... we don't have to use the term lockdown. Hundred per cent lockdown is not certainly required as of today," Tope was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Wherever crowding takes place, there have to be restrictions, but it is not the case that it (curbs) should be brought today," Tope said, adding that "augmented restrictions" do not mean that non-essential activities have to be stopped.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, reported 26,538 new cases on Wednesday with Mumbai alone reporting 15,166 new infections, the highest-ever daily count in the metropolis, said the state health department. Compared with Tuesday, the fresh cases in Maharashtra rose by 43.71 per cent or 8,072 in absolute numbers on Wednesday.

In the same period, eight fatalities were reported in Maharashtra. With these additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 67,57,032, while the death toll increased to 1,41,581, it said. The state is now left with 87,505 active cases including 61,923 from Mumbai, the department said in a bulletin.

The state also has 797 Omicron cases and 144 of them were reported in the last 24 hours. Of the 144 Omicron cases, 100 cases are from Mumbai, 11 from Nagpur, 7 each from Thane city and Pune city, 6 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, 5 from Kolhapur, 2 each from Amravati, Ulhasnagar and Bhiwandi-Nizampur, and one each from Panvel and Osmanabad, it said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma