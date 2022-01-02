New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that the discussion on the imposition of lockdown in the state was not being considered at present. The decision will be taken based on the positivity rate and other factors when required.

"Decision of lockdown is not under discussion currently. The government will take decision about restrictions by taking into consideration the case positivity rate, hospital bed occupancy and oxygen consumption," Tope told reporters.

"If the daily (medical) oxygen requirement crosses 700 metric tons, then the state will go into lockdown automatically. "Currently we have imposed some restrictions on social gatherings. If it brings the virus spread under control, well and good. Otherwise we will have to impose stricter restrictions," the health minister added.

Earlier, disaster management minister Vijay Wadettiwar had said that the "stage of fresh lockdown" was nearing, but the decision will be taken by the chief minister. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting of top officials in this regard soon, he said.

Finding out the exact figures of Omicron and Delta cases was important in the present situation, and at least one genome sequencing lab was needed in each of the administrative divisions of the state, he added.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 8,067 new coronavirus cases, 50 per cent more than the day before. The state continues to be worst-hit with 460 cases, followed by Delhi which has 351 cases. Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Rajasthan and Telangana are next on the list with 136, 117, 109, 69 and 67 cases respectively, as per the Health Ministry data.

India's Omicron tally has also increased to 1,525, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, adding that 560 people have recovered from the new strain so far. These cases have been reported in 23 states and union territories (UTs) and have sparked fears of a third wave in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha