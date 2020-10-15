Mumbai, Hyderabad Weather Updates: The incessant rains have claimed 31 lives in Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh so far. The officials, however, say that the death toll is expected to rise.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that torrential rains, along with thunderstorm, will continue to wreak havoc in Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Gujarat over the next few days. In a statement, the weather department has warned that the depression in the Arabian sea will likely intensify on Thursday, leading to widespread rainfall in the west and south India, forcing it to issue a 'red alert'.

Noting that the wind speed will be around 30 to 40 kmph, the IMD has said that the depression will likely move west-north-westwards and emerge into the east-central Arabian Sea off Maharashtra coast on Friday, advising the fishermen not to venture into the sea.

"Due to well-marked low-pressure area over Maharashtra, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places would occur over Konkan and Goa and adjoining Ghats of Maharashtra and heavy falls at isolated places over coastal south Gujarat today, the IMD has said.

Maharashtra:

Maharashtra's capital Mumbai is the worst-hit place in the state. India's financial capital has received incessant rainfall over the last few days, leading to water-logging in several areas. Looking at the situation, the IMD has issued a red alert for the entire North Konkan area, including Mumbai and Thane.

"As per the latest satellite and radar observations, Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and an intense spell of rainfall (2-3 cm/hr) during next 3-4 hrs. Possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 30-40kmph. Clouds have further moved towards sea," the IMD said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the government has deployed two teams of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) in Maharashtra -- in Latur and Solapur -- as a precautionary measure.

Telangana:

Telangana is the worst-hit state in India by the incessant rains. Amid the heavy rain across the state, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has called a high-level meeting and directed the officials to bring details of the damage caused by heavy rainfall in Telangana to submit a report to the Centre.

In Telangana's capital Hyderabad, 15 people have lost their lives because of the heavy rainfall. However, media reports suggest that the death toll could rise as many people were washed in the floods.

Andhra Pradesh:

A red alert has been an issue in Andhra Pradesh for the next 48 hours as the heavy rains have caused damage to roads and disrupted power supply at several places, claiming 10 lives in the state. Looking at the situation Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also held a high-level review meeting and announced an ex-gratia for the families of those killed in rains.

Centre assures all help:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after the two southern states were hit by heavy rains and assured them of all possible support and assistance from the Centre in the rescue-and-relief work.

"Spoke to @TelanganaCMO KCR Garu and AP CM @ysjagan Garu regarding the situation in Telangana and AP respectively due to heavy rainfall. Assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre in rescue & relief work. My thoughts are with those affected due to the heavy rains," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Apart from PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the state officials of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is closely monitoring the situation there.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma