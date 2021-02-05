The incident came to light when the wife of the accused lodged a complaint against her husband for brutally killing their daughter.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A shocking incident was reported from Maharashtra's Gondia district where a man allegedly killed his 20-month-old daughter after his wife asked for Rs 5 for the toddler.

The incident came to light when the wife of the accused lodged a complaint against her husband for brutally killing their daughter. As per reports, the incident took place on February 2 in Lonara village, 900 km from Mumbai.

The accused identified as Vivek, allegedly killed his 20-month-old daughter in a fit of rage when his wife told that the baby is crying and is asking for sweet.

Narrating the whole incident to police, accused's wife identified as Varsha said that when her husband returned home in the evening, she asked him Rs 5 to buy a sweet for their crying daughter. However, he refused to lend her and said that he doesn't have any change.

As per India Today, the wife further told police, "Vivek got furious after I asked for money. He picked up Vaishnavi, took her to the door and smashed her head on the door and stairs of our house. When I tried stopping him, he assaulted me too. Badly hurt, I somehow rushed my daughter to Tiroda sub-district hospital where she was declared dead before admission.”

After the doctor announced her daughter brought dead she immediately approached Tiroda Police Station and filed FIR against her husband. Police have registered a murder case against the accused and have arrested him the same day.

As per reports, the woman had left her husbands house for a year after their marriage in 2018. As he used to allegedly assault her under the influence of alcohol.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv