Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident, nine members of a family were found dead inside their house in Maharashtra's Sangli on Monday. According to the police, the deaths are suspected to be a case of suicide.

Sangli Superintendent of Police Dikshit Gedam, in a statement, said that three out of nine bodies were found at the same place in the house while six were found at other different places.

On being asked about the reason for the deaths, he said that prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide, however, the police are investigating the matter and ascertaining the cause of the death.

Another police official stated that they suspect it to be a case of suicide by consuming a poisonous substance. However, the exact cause will be known after the postmortem, he added.

(Details Will Be Added As And When Received)

Posted By: Anushka Vats