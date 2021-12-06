Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: In a bone-chilling incident, a 19-year-old pregnant woman - identified as Kirit Thore - was allegedly beheaded by her brother, along with her mother's assistance, for marrying a man without the consent of her family at her house in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, the police said on Monday.

Following the murder, the brother - identified as 18-years-old Sanket Sanjay Mote - and the mother - identified as 38-years-old Shobha Sanjay Mote - dragged the victim's head and showed it to the neighbours. They also took selfies with the head of the victim.

Later, the two accused surrendered at the Virgoan police station. They have now been arrested by the police.

As per the police, the incident happened on Sunday when the two accused had gone to the victim's house on the pretext to reconcile. The victim's husband left the house to give privacy to the trio.

However, Sanket then attacked the victim from behind and cut her throat. By the time the husband could come to her rescue, the brother of the victim had allegedly beheaded her, the police said, adding that the husband ran from the scene of the incident fearing an attack on himself.

"The mother had visited the daughter a week ago. On December 5, she came again with her son. The victim's house is in the field. She was working in the field with her mother-in-law. Seeing mother and brother, she left her work in the field and rushed to greet them. She gave water to both of them and went to the kitchen to make tea. This is when her brother came from behind and beheaded her," NDTV quoted a police official as saying.

"Her husband, who was ill, was lying in the house. He woke up hearing the sound of falling utensils and rushed to the kitchen. The woman's brother tried to kill him too but he escaped. Later, the brother came out of the house with his head in his hand. He then came to the police station and surrendered," the official added.

