Maharashtra Shocker: 35-Year-Old Dies During Garba Performance; Father Dies Of Shock

NAVRATRI celebration turned into a double tragedy after a 35-year-old man collapsed and died while playing 'Garba' at a marquee in Virar town in Maharashtra’s Palghar district and upon hearing of the incident, his father also died due to the shock, the officials said.

The incident took place late on Saturday night when Manish Narpat Sonigra was playing Garba at the Global City housing complex in Evershine Nagar and suddenly crashed on the ground, reported news agency IANS.

According to a relative, he was rushed to the nearby hospital but declared dead on arrival late that night. Upon learning this, his stunned father Narpat Harakchand Sonigra (66) also collapsed the breathed his last, plunging the entire locality into the gloom.

Narpat Sonigra's son Rahul and brother Nagraj Harakchand Sonigra said that the family hailed from Marudhar in Rajasthan and belonged to the Godwad Oswal Jain community.

The funeral rites of the deceased father-son duo were performed in Virar town on Sunday evening, while the police have lodged an accidental death report case in the matter.

In another shocking incident, a 21-year-old youth collapsed while dancing to Garba tunes in Gujarat’s Anand district. The incident took place on Sunday. As soon as people noticed this, they ran towards him and tried waking him but he did not show any signs of moving. Reportedly, he was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. According to the doctors, the youth died of a heart attack.

A video shared on social media platforms has been making rounds. In the video, it was seen that the people enjoyed festivities as they perform Garba. All of a sudden, the man reportedly identified as Virendra Singh Ramesh Bhai Rajput, collapses and falls to the ground.

Taking to Twitter, a user shared a video and wrote, “A Boy Died While Playing Garba in Gujarat .. Reason - Heart Attack Be safe.”