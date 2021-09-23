New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a gruesome incident, the Thane police has arrested 24 people and has detained 2 minors for gang-raping a 15-year-old girl multiple times at different places in Maharashtra's Thane district. According to the police, the accused raped the minor for nearly 8 months. The police have also booked a total of 33 persons so far in connection with the case.

The arrest came after the girl complained to the police about the horrific incident. The complaint was filed at the Manpada police station in Dombivli in Kalyan. As per the complaint of the victim, the Manpada police have registered a case on Wednesday night against 33 accused under IPC sections 376 (rape), 376 (n) (repeated rape), 376 (d) (gang-rape), 376 (3) (rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Additional Commissioner of Police (East region), Dattatray Karale, as quoted by news agency PTI, said that the offences were committed between January 29 this year and September 22.

"It all started when the lover of the girl raped her in January and made a video of the incident. He started blackmailing her on the basis of that video. Later on, his friends and acquaintances gang-raped her at least on four to five occasions at different places, including Dombivili, Badlapur, Murbad and Rabale in the district," Dattatray Karale said.

He said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed under ACP Sonali Dhole to probe the case further, adding that search is on to nab the other accused involved in the crime "The victim has named 33 persons. Out of them, 24 persons have been arrested and two minors detained in this connection. The girl's condition is said to be stable," Karale said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan